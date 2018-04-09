Video captures Florida driver ramming motorcycle in road rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. - A car is seen ramming a motorcyclist off the road in a violent Florida road rage incident captured on video.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon, leaving the motorcyclist with a hyperextended knee and possible fractured ribs, according to WFTS.

In the video, the motorcyclist, Darin Hendrickson, is seen traveling down the road when the car brake-checked him.

Hendrickson pulls alongside the car and motions for the driver to pull over. At that point, the car veers into his lane, and knocks Hendrickson off his motorcycle.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help in locating the driver of the gray or white Mazda.

