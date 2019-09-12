VIDEO: Crook leads cops on golf cart chase through Florida golf course

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Talk about hazards. Two golfers were robbed of their golf cart on a Florida course Thursday then watched the thief lead police on a chase down the fairway.

The men were about to tee off on the 7th hole of a private Martin County course when a suspect fleeing the cops approached the duo. The man, Jerome Inman, said he had a gun and took off with the golfers' cart, including their golf bags.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the chase and followed Inman as he made his way around the course before he eventually gave up on the green of 7th hole.

Inman, 25, is suspected of being part of a group that went on an auto theft crime spree. The group bailed out of a stolen car while being followed by police and ran away on foot.

The golfers were not injured, although it is not known whether they continued their round.

