VIDEO: Florida boy, 10, seriously injured after 20-foot fall from zipline

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 10-year-old Florida boy was seriously injured after falling 20 feet from an adventure park's zipline.

Video shows the unidentified boy on Sept. 1 as he slips from the "Sky Rider" zipline attraction at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. WTSP reports the ride hauls one person along the ceiling of the indoor facility.

Investigators from the Florida Department of Agriculture say the boy's harness was not properly secured, forcing him to hold on with his arms until losing his grip and falling to the ground below. In its report, the agency says the accident was caused due to operator error.

The victim's family is now suing the park, saying the boy suffered "significant injuries."

