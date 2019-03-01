VIDEO: Florida high school students show off extraordinary one-take video

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - With school spirit lagging just a bit, students at one Florida high school came up with an idea that led to the production of an extraordinary video.

The Fighting Tarpons of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda were going through the mid-year blues when the students requested permission to film a One-Take Lip Dub that would involve practically each and every student.

The video, which was filmed on Feb. 21 and released Wednesday, was four months in the planning and overseen by a group called "The One Take Team."

Using a music track that includes hit songs from superstars like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Justin Timberlake, the nine-minute video is one long take... no cuts... throughout the school's hallways and outdoor plazas.

Christopher Papa of "The One Take Team" says the video involved all 45 of Charlotte High School's clubs and organizations, and that over 1,500 students participated. More than 70 students acted as the "lip synchers."

Papa added that students who had never interacted with each other were able to join together to "celebrate a common goal."

The video made its debut during a schoolwide watch party in front of the entire study body on the football field's Jumbotron.

