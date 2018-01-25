VIDEO: Horse catches grief while running through Florida nay-borhood

HUDSON, Florida - It appears that a horse can't even enjoy its morning commute in Florida without being hassled by the cops these days.

Officers on patrol in Hudson, Florida on Tuesday were shocked to find a horse casually running on the road without a care in the world.

As it was just before 8 a.m., perhaps the horse was headed to the track for an early morning jog, or to the stud farm for "work."

Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies were eventually able to corral the horse to safety and away from nearby traffic.

The horse was uninjured and returned to its owners.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.