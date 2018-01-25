VIDEO: Shootout on Florida street captured on police dashcam

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A wild shootout on the streets of a Florida city was captured on video by a sheriff deputy's dash cam.

Two vehicles are seen stopped at a Pensacola intersection on Jan. 22 when the driver of a silver Lexus begins firing at a gold Toyota.

A man in the Toyota gets out of the car and fires multiple shots back at the Lexus as it makes a right turn and drives away.

During the incident, multiple cars and trucks were in the line of fire as the two suspects fire their weapons.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Olds, the man from the Toyota, but they are searching for Jonathan James Harris, who was identified as the suspect who fired first.

