Weather service confirms tornado along Florida's Gulf Coast

The storm downed several trees in New Port Richey.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The National Weather Service is confirming a tornado touched down on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The weather service tweeted that wind speeds reached between 90 and 100 miles per hour in New Port Richey early Sunday.

No injuries were reported but the storm blew down trees limbs and power lines.

Pasco Fire Rescue reported tree limbs were blocking streets and said the storm had damaged a car.

Heavy rains and strong winds blew throughout the central part of Florida on Sunday.

