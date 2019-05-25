Weeks after walking out of jail, Hamid Ould-Rouis dies on the run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hamid Ould-Rouis was allegedly involved in an attack with boiling oil and a stun gun. He was arrested and he was released from Osceola County jail five weeks ago.

The charges didn't stick. Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies say he broke into a home Thursday in Kissimmee, near Orlando, and beat a man and stabbed a woman.

Members of the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force ended up killing the 58-year-old fugitive Friday in the parking lot of the Masjid Al-Iman mosque at 2542 Franklin Dr., near Fort Lauderdale.

"He exited the vehicle ... brandishing a fire arm," said Gadyaces Serralta, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida, during a news conference. "The task force members opened fire."

Serralta also said the mosque was not involved in any way. He was with Broward Sheriff’s Office Col. Sean Zukowsky, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione and Plantation Police Chief Howard Harrison. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported the woman in Kissimmee survived the attack, but she remained hospitalized Friday night and was in critical condition.

