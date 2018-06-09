Doctor accused of killing father in Weston is released from hospital

WESTON, Fla. - Nearly a month after Rafael Azulay killed his father in Weston and his suicide attempt failed, doctors released him from a hospital and deputies took him to a Broward County jail on Friday, authorities said.

Azulay, a 43-year-old Pembroke Pines doctor who was an internist in private practice used to have privileges at Memorial Regional Hospital. His life started to fall apart when he was arrested on domestic violence charges, records show.

Azulay ad been out on bond since March and was wearing an ankle-monitor when he allegedly asked his father, Asher Azulay, to come visit him. The 67-year-old father took an unidentified woman with him, and she managed to escape from the home, police said.

The woman is a key witness of the crime at the million-dollar home in the 3200 block of Islewood Avenue, police said.

Officers reported finding Rafael Azulay with self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the stomach and paramedics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Detectives reported finding "Do not resuscitate" requests taped to the walls of the home.

Azulay faces a charge of first-degree murder and premeditated murder.

