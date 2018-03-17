13-year-old boy saves family's home from fire in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy saved his Weston home from fire after a blaze broke out in his garage, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said firefighters rushed to the scene of fire just after 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Majesty Terrace only to find that Lucas Gudas already had it handled.

The Falcon Cove Middle School student told firefighters that he smelled smoke coming from the garage and told his family to get out of the house, Kane said. While his mother called 911, Lucas used the family's fire extinguisher on the fire, putting out the blaze.

"If not for the courage and wherewithal of young Lucas, we could be reporting a tragedy. Instead, we are praising a remarkable young man as a hero," Kane said.

Kane said the fire was caused by a couple of overheated batteries for a remote-control car.

