WESTON, Fla. - About 2,000 people lost power in Weston Friday afternoon because of an outage on a Florida Power & Light main line, Weston officials said.

FPL is aware of the issue and anticipates power will be restored by 5 p.m.

Areas affected include Savanna, Regional Park and some customers along South Post Road, officials said.

No other details were immediately released.

