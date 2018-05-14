Accused of murder, doctor lured father to his home, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - Asking for help to find a charger for his ankle-monitor, a Weston doctor lured his father and another woman over to his home this weekend before he fatally shot the father and turned the gun on himself, according to newly released court records.

The woman, who was not identified, fled the home after Rafael Azulay shot 67-year-old Asher Azulay in the neck and called 911, the records said. Rafael Azulay was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges and was court-ordered to wear the monitor.

The woman told deputies when they arrived at the million-dollar home in the 3200 block of Islewood Avenue on Saturday morning, Rafael Azulay was armed with a handgun and told them that he intended to kill them both and then commit suicide.

Broward County sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after the 911 call and a standoff ensued. Eventually, Rafael Azulay surrendered and deputies found Asher Azulay dead inside the home. Rafael Azulay had shot himself several times in the stomach, the record said.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Deputies later obtained a search warrant for Rafael Azulay's home. Inside the home, the letters, including "do not resuscitate requests," had been taped to the walls, the records said.

Rafael Azulay faces a charge of first-degree murder.

He has a history of trouble with the law.

In 2014 and 2015, Rafeal Azulay was accused of abusing his girlfriend. The charges were dropped after the victim refused to testify.

In March, Rafael Azulay was again accused of beating the same woman, who was at one point his fiancee. According to the arrest report, the victim had bruises on her left eye, both arms and both legs. She had small cuts on her chest, the report said. He was charged with felony battery.

Rafael Azulay worked as internist in private practice with privileges at Memorial Regional Hospital. But the hospital severed ties with Rafael Azulay after the domestic violence charges became public in 2015.

He previously threatened his former fiancee, saying, “bring her to her mother in a body bag,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in March.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.