At least 1 injured in crash that shut down southbound I-75 in Weston

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital after a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Weston early Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. near the Indian Trace exit.

Local 10 News was at Broward Health Medical Center as the victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim's injuries were not immediately known. It was also unknown if anyone else was injured.

All lanes have since reopened.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.