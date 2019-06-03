Attorneys request release of doctor accused of murder due to mental incompetence

WESTON, Fla. - Attorneys representing a Weston doctor accused of killing his father last year are requesting that he be released from jail due to mental incompetence.

Police said Rafael Azulay, 43, fatally shot his father, Asher Azulay, 67, in the neck in May of 2018 after luring him and a woman to his home.

He then tried to kill himself but survived, authorities said.

The woman told deputies when they arrived at the million-dollar home in the 3200 block of Islewood Avenue, Azulay was armed with a handgun, and told them that he intended to kill them both and then commit suicide.

Police said the woman escaped from the home unharmed.

At the time of his arrest, Azulay was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges and was court-ordered to wear the monitor.

Azulay's attorneys are now asking for an evidentiary hearing to discuss his mental state at the time the crimes were committed.

The judge did not decide on a date at Monday's hearing.

Azulay faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The South Florida doctor has a history of trouble with the law.

In 2014 and 2015, Azulay was accused of abusing his girlfriend. The charges were dropped after the victim refused to testify.

In March 2018, Azulay was again accused of beating the same woman, who was at one point his fiancee. According to the arrest report, the victim had bruises on her left eye, both arms and both legs, as well as small cuts on her chest.

Azulay was charged with felony battery.

Azulay worked as an internist in private practice with privileges at Memorial Regional Hospital. The hospital severed ties with Azulay after the domestic violence charges became public in 2015.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.