Bearded shoplifter steals $740 worth of razors from Weston Walgreens, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - A bearded shoplifter stole $740 worth of razors from a Walgreens store in Weston last month, authorities said.

The theft was reported just after 9:30 p.m. June 18 at the Walgreens at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the thief grabbed multiple electric razors and placed them in a white, plastic bag.

Surveillance video shows him quickly walking out of the store without stopping at any of the registers.

The man ran off once he got outside, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Karl Toro at 954-389-2010 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.