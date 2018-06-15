Cyclist struck by car in Weston remains in hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An experienced cyclist remains hospitalized after she was struck by a car while riding in a bicycle lane in Weston.

"When I got the call yesterday, I was devastated," Jessica Cardona told Local 10 News.

More Weston Headlines

That's when Cardona learned her sister-in-law, Mayte Velasquez, had been struck by a car while riding in the bicycle lane along South Post Road.

"She's just so into safety," Cardona said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver was distracted by something outside when Velasquez was struck. The impact was so severe that the back of Velasquez's bicycle was sheared off.

"We should be able to share the road, and people should be focused on driving and not getting distracted," Cardona said.

Velasquez was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

"They did some scans today and the bleeding of the brain stopped, so that's great news," Cardona said.

Cardona credits Velasquez for her 15-year-old son's love for cycling. The 41-year-old mother beat thyroid cancer a few years ago, but her family isn't sure she'll want to ride on the road again.

Mayte Velasquez was struck by a car while riding in the bicycle lane along South Post Road in Weston.

"She mentioned how tough things were getting out there on the road," Cardona said. "Her, her husband, my son, they've been doing more indoor training."

Deputies haven't said if charges are pending against the driver.

Meanwhile, Velasquez was scheduled to have surgery Saturday to repair her broken pelvis.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.