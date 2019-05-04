Family mourns beloved mother murdered in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - Carolyn Espinosa's two sons, ages 7 and 12, and her 3-year-old daughter are grieving Friday, as her neighbors held a candlelight vigil.

The 34-year-old single mother was found dead Wednesday at her home in the 3600 block of San Simeon Circle in Weston. Detectives believe Angel Garcia Sanchez, 39, killed her.

"I feel like I am living in a movie. I still don't believe it," said Tito Vargas, Espinosa's neighbor.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives say Espinosa and Sanchez had separated and she was filing for divorce when he killed her and fled.

Sanchez died of a self-inflicted gunshot Thursday night in the small community of Venus, according to Highland County Sheriff's Office.

Thanne Michelle Montes set up a GoFundMe account to raise the funds Espinosa's family needs to cover funeral expenses.

The murder suicide remains under investigation. BSO Detective Zack Scott is asking anyone with information about the case to call him at 954-321-4162 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.







Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.