Firefighters investigate house fire in Weston Hills

WESTON, Fla. - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters are investigating a Monday night fire that destroyed a home that was undergoing renovations in Weston.

Firefighters responded to the home about 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Royal Palm Way in the Weston Hills community. Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said that when they arrived most of the roof was gone.

"Strong winds fed the fire and the large, expansive area made it increasingly difficult," Kane said, adding there was a team of about 50 firefighters at the home.

While protecting two adjacent buildings, firefighters brought the flames under control about 10:30 p.m. Kane said the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.



