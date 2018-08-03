Jaws of Life used to rescue man after I-75 crash in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - The Jaws of Life were used Friday afternoon to rescue a man after he crashed his car into the back of a semitruck carrying gasoline on Interstate 75, authorities said.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. south of the Royal Palm Boulevard exit in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said units from Davie Fire Rescue, as well as Broward Sheriff's Technical Rescue Team, Hazardous Materials Team and Air Rescue responded to the scene.

It took authorities about 20 minutes to remove the victim, identified only as a man in his 50s, from his white, four-door car.

He was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said no fuel leaked from the tanker truck.

I-75 was gridlocked after the crash as authorities determined whether the fuel needed to be offloaded before the semitruck was removed.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by shortly before 4 p.m. Intermittent closures are expected throughout the afternoon.

