Man accused of threatening to kill Weston rabbi

Jonathan Robrish, 42, is accused of threatening to harm or kill Rabbi Yisroel Spalter.

WESTON, Fla. - A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he threatened to hurt or kill a Weston rabbi, authorities said.

Jonathan Robrish "did intentionally write or compose and send or procure the sending of a letter, inscribed communication or electronic communication containing a threat to kill or to do bodily injury" to Rabbi Yisroel Spalter, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday by Local 10 News.

Spalter is the director and spiritual leader of the Chabad of Weston.

The warrant was obtained last month, but Robrish was arrested Wednesday by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Robrish faces a charge of written threats to kill. He was being held on a $70,000 bond at the main Broward County jail.



