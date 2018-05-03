Man wearing skeleton wrestling mask robs Weston bank

The FBI is trying to identify this masked man who robbed a PNC Bank branch Thursday in Weston.

WESTON, Fla. - A man wearing a purple and green skeleton wrestling mask walked into a Weston bank Thursday morning and robbed it, the FBI said.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the masked man entered the PNC Bank branch on Weston Road shortly before 11:30 a.m., flashed a gun and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall didn't say how much money was taken.

Anyone with information about the masked man's identity is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.



