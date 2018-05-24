Masked man robs SunTrust Bank branch in Weston, FBI says

WESTON, Fla. - A man wearing a black balaclava mask robbed a SunTrust Bank branch in Weston on Thursday, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

The robbery was reported at 10:33 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank at 1200 Weston Road.

Marshall said the man, who was carrying a black backpack, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Marshall said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

