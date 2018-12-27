Weston

Motorcyclist severely injured in Weston crash

Victim airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

WESTON, Fla. - A motorcyclist was severely injured Wednesday night in a crash in Weston.

Michael Kane, battalion chief for the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue, said the man's motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Glades Parkway and Saddle Club Road.

More Weston Headlines

The Honda motorcycle was badly damaged with wreckage strewn about the roadway.

Kane said the victim had a head injury and multiple fractures. He was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

BSO Department of Fire Rescue

A Honda motorcycle was badly damaged after a crash in Weston.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.