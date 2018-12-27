Motorcyclist severely injured in Weston crash

WESTON, Fla. - A motorcyclist was severely injured Wednesday night in a crash in Weston.

Michael Kane, battalion chief for the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue, said the man's motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Glades Parkway and Saddle Club Road.

The Honda motorcycle was badly damaged with wreckage strewn about the roadway.

Kane said the victim had a head injury and multiple fractures. He was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

BSO Department of Fire Rescue A Honda motorcycle was badly damaged after a crash in Weston.

