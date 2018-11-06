Subcontractor for Amazon Prime caught on camera stealing iPhone X, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - A subcontractor for Amazon Prime was arrested Sunday after he was captured on a Ring surveillance camera stealing an iPhone X from the front porch of a home, authorities said.

According an arrest report, Maykel Hadfeg, 37, of Miami, was delivering a package to the victim's home on Whitewater Avenue in Weston Sunday when he discovered that the victim had left his phone on the front porch.

Surveillance video shows Hadfeg picking up the $1,100 iPhone X and walking back to his vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the victim discovered his phone was missing and reviewed his surveillance video.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the homeowner confronted Hadfeg a block away and demanded that he return his phone.

Deputies said Hadfeg retrieved the phone from the center console of his vehicle and returned it to the victim.

The victim told authorities that he wished to prosecute.

Hadfeg was taken to the BSO Weston District Office, where he confessed to stealing the phone, authorities said.

He was arrested on one count of grand theft.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.