Thief caught on camera using stolen credit card after car burglaries reported in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - A man was captured on surveillance video using a stolen credit card at a convenience store after numerous car burglaries were reported in a Weston neighborhood, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that a man and a woman entered six unlocked vehicles between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. March 30 in the 1600 block of Eastlake Way and Newport Lane.

Oglesby said the burglars stole a $700 recording interface, cash, credit cards and tennis racquets.

The man was later seen on surveillance video using a stolen credit card at a Chevron gas station at 12607 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call Detective Danielle Quinones at 954-626-4008 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

