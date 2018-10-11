Thief steals $4,000 worth of electronics during 1-minute raid of Weston cellphone store

WESTON, Fla. - A thief stole a whopping $4,000 worth of electronics earlier this month at a cellphone store in Weston, and he raided the business in just one minute, authorities said Thursday.

The burglary occurred at 6:22 a.m. Oct. 1 at Dream Wireless at 284 Indian Trace.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said security cameras captured the man throwing a rock through the front door of the store before pulling several displays off the wall, trying to disconnect phones from the security cables.

The thief's actions resulted in several smashed displays and phones and glass scattered throughout the store, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call Michael Kravecz at 954- 389-2010. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



