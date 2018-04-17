Thieves distract Weston store employee, steal $1,600 worth of jewelry

WESTON, Fla. - Two thieves used distraction tactics to steal about $1,600 worth of jewelry from a store in Weston, Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said in a news release.

According to Carter, the men, who appeared to be in their 20s, walked into Mia of London, at 4529 Weston Road, just after 1 p.m. on March 5 under the pretext of having a Cartier watch appraised.

Carter said the first man distracted the salesperson as the second man tried to pry open a display case.

Their initial efforts were unsuccessful, so the second thief approached the salesperson and distracted her while the first thief reached over and grabbed a watch and a ring, Carter said.

The two men then left the store.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Michael Kravecz at 954-389-2010 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

