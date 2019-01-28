Thieves distract woman at Publix to steal her wallet, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - Two thieves worked together earlier this month to steal a woman's wallet from her purse at a Publix supermarket in Weston, authorities said.

The theft was reported Jan. 11 at the Publix at 4567 Weston Road.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release, surveillance video showed the two men walking around the produce section before targeting the victim.

Deputies said one of the thieves sparked a conversation with the woman about apples while the other man unzipped her purse and took her wallet.

The woman noticed her wallet had been stolen after she went to pay for her items at the checkout line.

Deputies said she reviewed the surveillance video with Publix staff and saw the theft unfold.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Detective Michael Kravecz at 954-626-4006. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



