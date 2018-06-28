Thieves steal employee's vehicle outside Cleveland Clinic in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for two people who were involved in a car theft last month outside the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Deputies said the victim arrived to work about 9 a.m. May 11 and parked her black, 2016 Nissan Maxima in the lot and went inside for her shift.

She left work later in the day to find her car missing, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows a dark-colored Hyundai SUV parking two spots down from the victim's car.

Deputies said a heavyset man got out of the passenger side of the SUV, got into the victim's car and drove away within minutes.

The two vehicles fled the scene in opposite directions, authorities said.

The Nissan was found in Hialeah, but the thieves remain at large.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Michael Kravecz at 954-389-2010 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.