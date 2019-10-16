Waxing machine left on starts fire at Weston salon

WESTON, Fla. - A machine that was left on overnight in a Weston waxing salon started a fire, officials said.

Early Wednesday morning, Weston Fire Department crews forced entry into Green Wave Body Waxing, located 2217 North Commerce Parkway. Firefighters were met with smoke and wet conditions, with the fire initiating the buildings automatic sprinklers before fire crews arrived.

"There was some leaching of water from the extinguishment of the fire into adjacent buildings as well," Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Michael Kane said. Among those adjacent buildings are pet and clothing stores.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

