Woman, 2 children injured in I-75 crash in Weston

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A woman and two children were injured Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 75 in Weston, a man involved in the crash told Local 10 News.

"I mean, the whole thing happened really quick," he said.

The man said he saw a woman lose control of her silver Nissan Altima in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Royal Palm Boulevard after hitting his white BMW. The Altima ended up lodged beneath a tractor-trailer.

He said he watched three people get flown away in a medical helicopter.

The Florida Highway Patrol blocked off two lanes of southbound traffic and briefly closed the off-ramp to Griffin Road as rescuers cleared the crash scene.

"I mean, thank God," the man said. "You know, it could have been much worse."

The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Their conditions are not immediately known.

