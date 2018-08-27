Who is Jacksonville Landing shooter?

David Katz, 24, was identified as the gunman who opened fire during a Madden NFL video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More details are emerging about the gunman who police said killed two people and shot nine others during a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing before killing himself.

David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, was in Jacksonville for the Madden NFL 19 tournament at the Chicago Pizza in the downtown riverfront complex.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Katz opened fire and killed two people, wounded nine others and then turned the gun on himself.

Williams said Katz used at least one handgun in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting wasn't revealed, but witnesses told reporters the shooter had been eliminated from the tournament.

Katz went by the gaming name "Bread," gamers told CNN, and previously won Madden tournaments in 2017.

In February 2017, the Buffalo Bills shared a picture of Katz on Twitter after he won the Madden NFL 17 Bills championship.

"Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner! Thanks for following along, Bills fans," the tweet read.

In an interview with former Bills player Steve Tasker, Katz spoke about his skills.

"I think personally I'm one of the best players," he said at the time.

Federal agents were searching Katz's family home in the Federal Hill area of Baltimore.

