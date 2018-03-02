Wind pushes Brevard County fires' smoke to South Florida

MIAMI - The burns weren't visible Thursday night, but some South Florida residents who could smell the smoke were calling their local fire departments to report it.

Dispatchers said the direction of the wind was to blame for the smell in west Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Florida Forest Service crews were conducting a controlled 100-acre fire and a 325-acre fire in Brevard County. The controlled burns prevent wildfires by clearing debris.

