Woman found safe after falling from moving SUV in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Detectives in Florida said they've found a woman safe after she was seen on a surveillance video falling from a moving SUV.

Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said in a Tuesday news release that the 21-year-old woman had suffered road rash but had not sought medical attention. She told investigators that she fell out after leaning against a previously damaged door.

The woman had been riding with her boyfriend, his sister and the sister's 1-year-old son. They told authorities they had just left a nearby Walmart.

The Monday afternoon incident was captured on surveillance video at an intersection near the University of South Florida in Tampa. The woman appeared to be unconscious after the fall, which prompted the search for her.

Detectives have categorized the case as an accidental injury. No charges are expected.

