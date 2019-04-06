Woman pulls gun on neighbor who told her to stop feeding strays, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman is accused of pulling a gun on someone who asked her to stop feeding stray cats, authorities said. She was arrested this week after she delivered a pizza to the victim's door, police said.

Lisa Saunders, 55, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the arrest report, a woman noticed a silver Nissan Altima pulling over and watched a woman, later identified as Saunders, put cat foot on the sidewalk around 5:30 a.m. on March 30.

The woman told Saunders to stop putting cat food out because it attracts sick cats, the report said.

Police said Saunders opened the driver's door, pulled out a black handgun and said, "Don't [expletive] with me."

Investigators said Saunders got back in her car and drove away from the scene.

The woman told police she feared for her life.

The woman said the feeding of stray cats has been an issue for the past few months in her neighborhood.

Orange County Animal Control has set up traps in the area to catch the sick cats.

Officers said the woman told police Saunders feeds the cats away from the traps.

Authorities said the woman recognized Saunders days later after she ordered a pizza from Domino's Pizza.

The woman told police Saunders delivered her the pizza she ordered.

Police said an officer asked a store manager whether they have an employee who drives a silver Altima and puts cat food on the ground in the area.

The Domino's Pizza manager told police Saunders had been feeding stray cats in the city for the past two years, according to police.

Saunders is not allowed to have any contact with the victim and is not allowed to possess any weapons. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.