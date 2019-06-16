'World's largest Christmas light maze' coming to Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Christmas lovers, rejoice!

The "world's largest Christmas light maze" is coming to St. Petersburg, Florida!

Enchant® Christmas is coming to Tropicana Field November 22 - December 29. The event is for all ages.

"With record-breaking attendance in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2016 and Arlington, Texas in 2017, more than 600,000 visitors experienced Enchant 2018 in Seattle, WA and Arlington, TX," Enchant® Christmas said.

Tropicana Field, a domed stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, is three hours and forty-five minutes from Jacksonville.

Tickets start at $19.99 and will go on sale Sept. 17. Early bird tickets are available now.

