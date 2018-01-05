Forget iguanas, Florida turtles also stunned by cold weather snap

TAMPA - While iguanas dropping from trees made the headlines during this week's Florida cold snap, they weren't the only animals feeling the effects of the chilly temps.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission rescued more than 100 sea turtles that were stunned by the cold weather.

Like iguanas, the cold-shocked turtles appeared to be dead or comatose as they floated in the water near the coastline.

FWC video shows officials using nets to scoop the turtles out of the water and lay them on the boat to warm up. The turtles were taken to the Gulf World Marine Institute and will be released after they return to normal temperatures.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.