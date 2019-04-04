Get out, already! Miami #2 city for adults living at home with parents

MIAMI - Maybe they just like mom's cooking or perhaps they're just lazy, but when it comes to cities with the most adults living at home with their parents, Miami nearly tops the charts.

A new study shows that Miami ranks No. 2 in the country with adults between the ages of 25-40 who permanently crash at their parents' place.

In an astounding number, LendingTree's study shows nearly 27% of people ages 25-40 in Miami live with their parents.

Only Riverside, Calif. has a higher percentage (28.1%) of adults living at home with mom and dad. Los Angeles slots in just behind the Magic City at No. 3.

Of the Miami adults who live at home with the folks, 8.4% are unemployed. That number means they are unable to find work, but actively try to do so. But an incredible 18.1% don't even participate in the labor force and don't try to find a job.

In the battle of the sexes when it comes to freeloaders, the men (55.1%) who live at their parents' home far outpaces the women (44.9%).

