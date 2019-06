COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A 23-month-old girl drowned in Coconut Creek on Tuesday, according to the Coconut Creek Police Department.

The girl was found unresponsive in a lake near the child’s home in the 4100 block of Cocoplum Circle, authorities said.

After CPR attempts, the girl was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Margate, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The drowning appears to be accidental, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.