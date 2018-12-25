Girl shot by Coast Guard father has died; case now considered a triple murder-suicide

MIAMI - The 8-year-old girl who was shot last week by her father, a U.S. Coast Guard serviceman, has died, police said Tuesday.

McKenna Presnar was pronounced dead on Christmas Day, authorities confirmed. The child had been in the hospital for more than a week.

On Dec. 16, Petty Officer First Class John Stanley Presnar, McKenna's dad, shot and killed his wife, Gretchen Presnar, 39, and the couple's son, 7-year-old John Jr., before turning the gun on himself, officials said.

Police said John Presnar had also shot his daughter, but she had been listed in critical condition at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. The case is now considered a triple murder-suicide.

Presnar, who was 44 when he died, worked as an electronics technician for the Coast Guard, who had served since 2001.

When officers arrived at the family's home on that day in mid-December, on SW 242nd Lane, they found Gretchen and the children shot and Presnar dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

