GoFundMe campaign for disgraced MSD officer Scot Peterson taken down

PARKLAND, Fla. - Less than a day after it was started, the GoFundMe campaign to raise money for disgraced Stoneman Douglas resource officer Scot Peterson has been taken down.

Only a message saying "campaign not found" appears after clicking the link.

Peterson, who refused to enter the school on the day 17 people were killed by a suspected lone gunman, was hoping to raise $150,000 for his defense fund.

The campaign began on the same day Peterson refused to appear in front of a state safety commission investigating the shooting.

Peterson had been subpoenaed to appear before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Thursday, but his attorney showed up on his behalf claiming his client would not attend due to a complaint filed saying the subpoena was illegal.

In front of the commission, Peterson was expected to face questions on why he did not enter the school building on Feb. 14 to protect students and employees during the shooting.

Panel members said Wednesday that Peterson was "not a real cop" and "a coward."

It is not known whether the GoFundMe campaign was removed by the website or if Peterson was involved in it being taken down after receiving harsh criticism for its creation.

