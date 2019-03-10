Good samaritans help Sea Tow remove hook and line wrapped around pelican

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The crew of Fort Lauderdale's Sea Tow happened to be in the right place at the right time to help a pelican with fishing line and a hook wrapped around its wings.

Sea Tow posted a video on Facebook of two good Samaritans, along with Captain Greg and Captain Tim, unwrapping the fishing line that was tangled around the pelican's wings near Hilsboro Inlet on Saturday.

The pelican may not have been able to say "thank you," but it sure looked happy to be able to fly again. Thanks, Sea Tow!

To watch the video, click here.

