Google now documenting South Florida's waterways

MIAMI - The folks at Google are hitting the water and going high tech to document South Florida's waterways in an attempt to make your travels on the water easier.

In a first of its kind in the world, Google will map South Florida's intracoastal waterways from Jupiter to Ocean Reef.

"It is the same technology that the Google cars use, the same camera systems," Waterway View project director Jim Hilker said. "We have mounted it onto a boat and we are capturing 360-degree imagery on the Intracoastal Waterway, on the rivers, on the canals."

A total of 143 miles of waterways will be covered in the first phase. Some of the waterway level mapping is already online, and has garnered 450,000 views since March 1.

Google representatives said it will help boaters be safer and more familiar with where they are boating.

"To help them plan their day, plan their trips. To figure out where they can moor, where they can dock," Hilker said. "So, it really helps the businesses give the information to the boaters (that) the boaters need to make their decisions."

South Florida's boating industry is a huge economic engine for the economy, so the Marine Industries Association signed on right away.

Marine Max sponsored the filming platform, a brand-new Boston whaler with three screws, and also the captain and the fuel. Waterside restaurants love the idea as a way to increase the number of boating patrons they serve.

"This gives them the entire perspective from the water, not just looking at the restaurant, but looking at what is around them. Is there a drawbridge nearby I have to worry with?" Hilker said.

Google is also building a companion mobile app that will go live in June, and South Florida boaters seem to be on board with the idea.

"They see the boat and they wave and take pictures. Some of them hoot and holler," Hilker said.

