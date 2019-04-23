Gossip site can be subpoenaed over Kraft tape

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A celebrity gossip website may have to reveal who tried to sell it a video that police and prosecutors say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at a Palm Beach County massage parlor.

Circuit Judge Joseph Marx ruled Tuesday that attorneys for Orchids of Asia spa owner Hua Zhang and therapist Lei Wang can subpoena TheBlast.com in an effort to determine who contacted them.

The Los Angeles-based website reported last week that someone had offered them the video, which it said shows Kraft naked with a spa employee. The site did not buy the video and it has not turned up elsewhere. No one from the website responded to an email seeking comment.

Attorneys Kathleen S. Phang and Tama Beth Kudman also argued that someone at the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office or Jupiter police leaked the video. Both agencies denied that.

