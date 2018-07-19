Grand jury indicts four men in shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County grand jury indicted four men in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion on Thursday.

The rapper, whose name was Janseh Onfroy, was shot while leaving a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership on the afternoon of June 18.

Gunmen robbed and shot the 20-year-old after blocking his car outside RIVA Motorsports. The suspects fled the scene, leaving Onfroy mortally wounded.

Law enforcement had previously arrested two men in the shooting. Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, are already in jail.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, and Robert Allen, 22, were also named in the indictment and are still at large.

The indictment charges all four suspects with first degree murder.

XXXTentacion's popular song about suicide -- "Sad!" -- was streamed at least 270 million times on Spotify, about 174 million on YouTube and was on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The rising star had earned respect from members of the the hip-hop community who quickly reacted to the tragedy on social media.

