CARACAS, Venezuela - Juan Guaidó, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, demanded the release of Local 10 News Caracas correspondent Cody Weddle on Tuesday night.

Guaidó used Twitter to say Weddle was "kidnaped" by a regime that "seizes functions" and "attempts, without success, to hide the truth about what is happening in our country."

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.