Guatemalan woman, daughter reunited in Miami after separation at border

MIAMI - An immigrant mother and daughter separated after crossing the border were reunited on Sunday in Miami.

Buena Ventura Godinez-Martin hadn't seen her 7-year-old daughter in nearly two months.

Godinez-Martin was fleeing gang violence in Guatemala. She entered the United States with her 10-month-old son in May to seek asylum. They were detained together.

Days after Godinez-Martin was released from detention, her husband crossed the border with their 7-year-old daughter.

The father and daughter were separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Twitter user Sean Rowe captured the moments of the mother and daughter reuniting.

The family is now waiting to hear from immigration officials about their asylum request.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.