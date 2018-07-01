Guatemalan woman, daughter reunited in Miami after separation at border

MIAMI - An immigrant mother and daughter separated after crossing the border were reunited on Sunday in Miami.
Buena Ventura Godinez-Martin hadn't seen her 7-year-old daughter in nearly two months.
Godinez-Martin was fleeing gang violence in Guatemala. She entered the United States with her 10-month-old son in May to seek asylum. They were detained together.
Days after Godinez-Martin was released from detention, her husband crossed the border with their 7-year-old daughter.
The father and daughter were separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
Twitter user Sean Rowe captured the moments of the mother and daughter reuniting.
This just happened. Family #reunited at Miami Int’l airport. @wsvn @cnn @WPLGLocal10 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NL2hWvKntT — Sean Rowe (@tweetseannow) July 1, 2018
The family is now waiting to hear from immigration officials about their asylum request.
