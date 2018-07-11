Miami-Dade officer grazed by bullet in Hialeah

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Authorities said a suspect has been shot and killed after a Miami-Dade officer was injured during a shooting in Hialeah Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of West Second Court and 68th Street, where it appears the officer was grazed by a bullet, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The injured officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, but that officer’s condition was unknown.

