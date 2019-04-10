Heartless thief steals bike in front of little boy

ROSENBERG, Texas - A heartless crook was caught on camera stealing a boy's bike as the 9-year-old looked on.

Jonathon DeLeCerda and his friends rode their bikes to his home last week for a quick break when one of the other kids noticed someone in the front yard.

When Jonathon went to the door, he froze when he saw what was happening.

"No, don't do it," he pleads to no avail. "No, no, no, no, no, no. Oh my God."

Once he realized what was happening, Jonathon ran after the thief, but realized his bike was gone for good.

"That was my first bike that I learned all of my tricks on," Jonathon told KPRC. "I learned how to do wheelies, stand on top of the bike one-handed. That's the bike I learned how to do all my tricks and I just got it stolen."

Thankfully, Jonathon's dad got him a new bike the very next day.

"He was pretty shaken up, pretty devastated," says Anthony DeLaCerda. "As a parent, it's really hard to deal with that."

The crook with a heart of coal is still at large.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.