Hialeah Police seeking 4 people wanted for pawn shop fraud

HIALEAH, Fla. - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking help to find four suspects wanted for fraud.

Moise Bruno, 32, Rishana Contreras Ramirez, 25, Joane Mary Gomez, 28, and Nadia Michelle Morales-Alvarez, 27, are being sought for defrauding multiple pawn shops throughout Hialeah, according to authorities.

Police said the four on several occasions have pawned off fake gold jewelry at pawn shops.

The suspects are believed to reside in the Orlando area.

Anyone with more information as to the whereabouts of the four suspects is asked to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

